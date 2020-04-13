Program for students to receive grant
Oneonta Dollars for Scholars will receive $500 from the Holiday Match Program sponsored by Stewart's, the family owned and operated chain of convenience stores and gas stations in New York and Vermont.
According to a media release from the Oneonta Dollars for Scholars board of directors, all Stewart’s Holiday Match funds are designed to be used for children younger than 18 and in the communities where the money was raised and where Stewart's shops are located. The board will use its funds to defray printing and other operating expenses related to its mission of assisting Oneonta High School students with reaching their higher education goals.
