Ecumenical service to be held Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A series of scriptures, poems and hymns will portray the places and emotions that Christians contemplate during Holy Week at a Good Friday Ecumenical Service at 12:10 p.m. Friday, April 15, at First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, six communities of faith will be represented. FUMC Director of Music Ministries John Jurgensen will provide organ music.
All are welcome to attend in person with masks optional or to join on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/195736049, or by phone at 1-646-558-8656, using the meeting identification number 195736049.
The service will also be live streamed on the First UMC Oneonta YouTube page and on Facebook.
Call 607-242-8184 for more information.
FRN cookalongto celebrate spring
Family Resource Network will sponsor a Teen Scene and Dragon Dates virtual cookalong focused on celebrating the colors of spring by making rainbow pasta salad from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 25.
According to a media release, participants will be led through the creation of a recipe for the popular spring and summer side dish with ingredients supplied by FRN provided they register by Wednesday, April 20.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/mr5a5dn2.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
Library programs to be held outdoors
CHESTNUT STREET — A new season of outdoor programming for children is scheduled to begin in Huntington Park sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library. Registration, required for all programs, is available on Eventbrite.
According to a media release, Afternoon Adventures for youngsters ages 6 to 11 will be held from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays from April 28 to June 16. Activities will include new discoveries each week along with a project or game. An activity schedule is available at hmloneonta.org.
Music Makers will return from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on the fourth Thursday from April 28 to May 26 for ages 1 to 5 for programs focused on singing new and familiar songs and playing musical instruments.
Messy Art for ages 1 to 5 will meet from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on the second Thursday from May 12 to June 9. Smocks will be provided for the hands-on outdoor art projects.
Early Literacy Storytime, also for ages 1 to 5, will meet from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on the third Thursday from May 19 to June 16. New books, songs and topics focused on early literacy will be presented by Youth Librarian Kathryn Prada.
In the event of bad weather, programs will be moved inside the library where facemasks will be required to be worn.
The library is at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 for more information.
