Bogs, wetlands to be discussed
ONEONTA — An in-depth look at bogs and wetlands and their habitats will be presented online at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, when the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society presents “Slogs through Bogs: Beauty, Loss and Preservation.”
Friday's program, featuring Cranberry Bog at the Greenwoods Conservancy in Burlington, will be presented by SUNY Oneonta biology professor Donna Vogler. Vogler, who teaches courses in ecology, wetlands and ethnobotany, completed a survey of Cranberry Bog last summer.
Information regarding participation is available at https://doas.us/event/slogs-through-bogs-beauty-loss-and-preservation/.
Hunt for birds set to start Saturday
ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will launch a free Birdwatching Scavenger Hunt for all ages and levels of experience on Saturday, April 18.
According to a media release, the hunt will end at 5 p.m. Friday, May 8. Prizes will be awarded based on age, self-proclaimed birding experience level and the number of species seen with honor-system based reporting.
The activity, part of Digital Earth Festival 2020, is in collaboration with the Otsego County Conservation Association. It was created as a way to continue to engage people in activities that help educate about and provide support for the environment. Visit http://occainfo.org/earth-festival/ for more information about Earth Fest 2020.
Visit doas.us/2020-gone-birding for instructions and the form to use for the hunt as well as a link to a map with birding sites and trail descriptions and digital bird identification resources.
Email any questions to info@doas.us.
