Club to sponsor Good Friday fish fry
CHESTNUT STREET — A fish fry will be held for the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 15, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 dinner will include fries, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Health care resource to be made available
ONEONTA — Helios Care, Oneonta’s palliative and hospice care organization, will fill requests for complimentary copies of an advanced care planning resource called “Five Wishes” to those who call them at 607-432-5525.
According to a media release, the distribution service is in recognition of National Health Care Decisions Day on Saturday, April 16, and provides Helios Care with a way to give back to the community it serves.
“Five Wishes” includes information for individuals and families about making decisions in terms that are meaningful and understandable to them and helps patients and families more effectively communicate their decisions to health care providers.
The wishes identified in the resource include The Person I Want to Make Care Decisions for Me When I Can’t; The Kind of Medical Treatment I Want or Don’t Want; How Comfortable I Want to Be; How I Want People to Treat Me; and What I Want My Loved Ones to Know.
