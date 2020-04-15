Program to focus on self-expression
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network has expanded its Virtual Teen Scene to include all school-aged children and will meet from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, April 20, on Zoom.
According to a media release, Youth Peer Advocate Julie Dealing will lead the group in a self-expression exercise focused on creating an art piece.
A variety of mediums may be used including acrylic paints, watercolors, crayons, colored pencils, pens, markers and mixed media. Participants will need to pre-select their supplies and have them ready to use.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/uwguln6.
A link to the meeting will be sent after registering and again the morning of the event to the email address provided on the registration form.
Call 607-287-6358 for more information.
