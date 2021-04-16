Escape Room to be held Monday online
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will have a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 19.
According to a media release, it will be the agency’s first virtual Escape Room.
Through a combination of clues, questions and riddles, participants will work together to solve multiple puzzles to complete the Escape Room challenge.
The required registration may be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/3rn5ctyx.
The kick off to a second event in honor of May is Mental Health Awareness Month will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, focused on coping skills challenges.
Registration by Monday, April 19, will guarantee that participants received a binder and stress ball kit. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/dcpk55ra.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
