Canyon Country trip re-scheduled
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s trip to the Canyon Country of Arizona and Utah scheduled for May has been postponed. It will now be offered from Oct. 23 to 30.
According to a media release, organized by Collette Tours, the eight-day trip will include visits to three national parks and a national forest, two nights at a lake resort and an overnight stay at a Las Vegas casino.
Round trip transportation will be provided between Oneonta and Albany.
The 17 reservations for GOHS members and friends will remain available until May 31.
Email info@OneontaHistory.org or call Bill and Marge Pietraface at 607-432-1385 for more information.
We Care project initiated locally
EAST STREET — Oneonta City School District employees have initiated We Care, as a way to show health care and emergency medical workers their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis matter to them.
According to information provided on the district website, Yellowjacket art teachers began the We Care project for students on April 13. Students are to submit their art work at https://bit.ly/OCSDCares.
Assistance from district residents is being requested in the form of letters, pictures, poems and messages that will be safely displayed once weekly in areas workers are known to pass by on their way to and from work each day. Residents are also asked to share information about We Care to their friends and neighbors. Messages and photos may be emailed as pdf or jpg files to wecare@oneontacsd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.