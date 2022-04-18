Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/bddw77cf.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p84tt36.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Festival fundraiser to feature dancing
DOWNTOWN — Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s City of the Hills Festival committee will host a dance party for those 18 and older from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, with disc jockeys Gavin and Andris at Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
The $10 admission will include a glass of beer or wine.
Attendees are encouraged to have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Proceeds will support the City of the Hills Festival scheduled for Sept. 17.
Square dance to be held at Elm Park
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will sponsor a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Phoenix will provide music for an evening of round and square dancing for those 18 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.