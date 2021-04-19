Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/rzmnb3tp.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/vpk64pc3.
Friday dinner to be chicken and biscuits
CHESTNUT STREET — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $12 meal will also include mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert and may be eaten there or taken out.
Call 607-432-0494 for reservations and more information.
