Responses to grief to be addressed

Family Resource Network’s next online Nurturing Parenting for Parents of Children with Special Needs and Health Challenges program will focus on Grief and Resilience from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

Facilitators Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio will identify the developmental stages and responses to grief and provide ways to provide transition support for grief.

The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3s6n9wnv.

Call 607-287-3816 for more information.

 

