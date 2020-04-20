Meetings designed to provide support
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of weekly group meetings designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, the hour-long meetings allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Families may participate online using the video conferencing app Zoom or by phone. Two groups will meet each week, one in the morning and one in the evening.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 21. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y9t3jnnj.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yb4mdlj3.
Call Family Resource Network at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Blood drive set for Friday locally
WEST END — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.
Cleanup day set at local cemetery
WEST ONEONTA — A cleanup day at Cook Cemetery near West Oneonta is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25. Volunteers are asked to bring rakes. Call 607-432-2313 for more information.
