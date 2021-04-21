Podcast to feature recovery advocate
ONEONTA — From Heartache to Healing and Hope at 9 a.m. Monday, April 26, will feature Benjamin Riker of Oneonta, a state certified recovery peer advocate who works one-on-one with individuals and also coordinates with organizations to advocate for those in need of support. Riker is employed as a youth recovery program coordinator at Friends of Recovery New York
According to a media release, the podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell. The archived experiences shared by podcast guests are intended to shed light and offer hope during what has come to be described as a challenging and unprecedented time for many people because of the ongoing global pandemic.
The podcast is available in several formats.
Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Also, anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
