FRN conference focused on safety
Family Resource Network’s 2022 virtual conference will address “Keeping Children and Adolescents with Autism Safe in an Increasingly Complex World” from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, April 29.
According to a media release, identifying safety risks and maintaining safety in different situations and developmental periods for children and adolescents will be addressed.
Safety at home, in the community and at school will be reviewed along with abuse identification and prevention.
Topics to be discussed will include safety risk factors and preventative strategies, considerations for involving community and school in increasing safety, abuse awareness and recognition, law enforcement and emergency responders and elopement/wandering.
Case studies, interactive activities and discussions of both general and specific strategies will be implemented by conference speaker Jennifer Gillis Mattson, a psychology professor and clinical psychologist at Binghamton University.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3de7ye4n.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
