Grief counseling available locally
ONEONTA — Helios Care will offer free bereavement counseling to anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling will be provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one’s grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
The free telephone and video grief counseling service available during the pandemic will transition to a sliding fee scale and sessions where counselors and individuals will meet together once normalcy resumes.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Dances canceled for another month
DOWNTOWN — Sunday night dances sponsored by the Tri-County Dance and Social Club at St. James’ Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oneonta have been canceled for May because of recommended health and safety measures regarding large gatherings designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to a media release, the group hopes to see the return of dances in June.
