Virtual Book Club to discuss novel
CHESTNUT STREET — Huntington Memorial Library’s April Virtual Book Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
“The Sacrament,” described as a haunting and vivid novel by Olaf Olafsson, will be discussed.
The Zoom meeting identification number is 3678694581 and the passcode is 691207.
The book is available through the library’s streaming service, Hoopla, in audiobook and ebook formats. It can also be placed on hold through 4cls.org.
Bird photos wanted for spring program
ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will accept submissions for its spring program “Share Your Favorite Bird Photos” until 5 p.m. Friday, April 30.
According to a media release, as many as three photos may be submitted. Photos need to have been taken by the submitter. Information should include where the photo was taken and why it is considered a favorite photo. A submission form is available at https://tinyurl.com/2ahh3m8p after which the completed form and photos may be submitted to https://tinyurl.com/vaph827d.
The program will be presented via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 21. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2ahh3m8p.
