Work opportunities to be discussed
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network will continue its Lunch and Learn Series of online programs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 24. A discussion on “Employment Opportunities for Youth and Young Adults with Disabilities,” will be presented by CDO Workforce.
The series, intended to connect community residents with local resources, professionals, and leaders, will feature a different topic each month.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y99tzso8.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 with any questions and to register by phone.
