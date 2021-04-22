Local owners of EVs wanted for car show
ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society is seeking participants for its Electric Vehicle Car Show scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday, May 22, in the parking lot of Damaschke Field in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
According to a media release, local EV owners will share with interested and potential buyers what electric vehicles options exist in the area, the benefits of owning an EV and how their purchase impacts the environment.
EV owners may participate for free. Registration by 5 p.m. Monday, May 10, may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/6m2pr9kw.
The event is part of the DOAS Climate Action Leadership Program and funded in part with a 2020-21 Audubon in Action Grant from National Audubon Society.
