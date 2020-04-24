Grants to nonprofits available locally
ONEONTA — The Future for Oneonta Foundation will offer mini-grants to nonprofit groups in the city and town of Oneonta impacted by COVID-19.
According to a media release, nonprofits will need to demonstrate how Covid-19 has adversely impacted their organization and how the grant will mitigate the effects of the crisis. FOF will accept grant applications from nonprofits on a rolling basis until the crisis is declared over.
Visit http://fofoneonta.com/grant-application/ for more information and to apply.
