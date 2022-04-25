Sharing meetingset for Tuesday
ONEONTA — An online support group sharing meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
The usual Thursday meeting will not be held this week.
The required registration for Tuesday’s meeting is available at https://tinyurl.com/3ec9ha2r.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Organization issues call for volunteers
CHESTNUT STREET — Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County will host a meeting for interested volunteers at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, volunteers are needed by the organization to perform behind the scenes duties and work at build sites.
Call 607-432-7874 for more information.
Sale of native plantsto span three days
HARTWICK COLLEGE — A native plant sale will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 28 and 29, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Hartwick College’s greenhouse at the Johnstone Science Center.
The sale will feature a variety of native perennials and ferns plus collections for Mother’s Day
The sale is sponsored by The Fernery and Native Plant Propagation Initiative at Hartwick College.
Customers must be fully vaccinated to visit Hartwick’s campus.
Chili Bowl set to return Sunday
DOWNTOWN — Last held in 2020, the 17th annual Chili Bowl cook-off and fundraiser sponsored by Community Arts Network of Oneonta will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to organizers, music will be provided by Hanzolo, Jump the Shark and the Mansion Jam band.
A tent will feature Catskill Brewery beers and bowls made by Hartwick College’s Clay Club and potter Tim Gargash, along with those painted by community members, will be used to taste more than 20 varieties of chili that are expected to be entered by amateur and professional chefs.
Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for students and free for those 12 and younger.
Call 607-432-2070 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.