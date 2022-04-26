College planetarium to mark re-opening
SUNY ONEONTA — Following a two-year shut down caused by the pandemic, SUNY Oneonta’s planetarium is scheduled to reopen to the public Friday, April 29.
According to a media release, to mark the occasion, the internationally touring scientific theater company Matheatre will present six musical theater shows on spacecrafts inside the state-of-the-art, 28-seat planetarium in the basement of the Perna science building.
Shows will be presented at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Free tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/27mcbjd5.
The weekend celebration has been coordinated by the college’s A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, which is also reopening this month.
From May onward, the planetarium will be open for private bookings and field trips.
Shows for the public are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, and June 3. Tickets are free and available at www.eventbrite.com.
Main Street fair set for Saturday
DOWNTOWN — Hartwick College will provide an afternoon of free entertainment on Main Street in Oneonta from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
According to a media release, the “Hawks Town Fever” street fair will be held on Main Street between Chestnut Street and Ford Avenue.
The family-friendly event will include carnival games, zip lines, live music, food trucks and vendors.
Organizers include Hartwick’s Division of Enrollment and Student Success, Student Government Association, Campus Activities Board, and the All Greek Council.
Call Assistant Director of Student Engagement Rey Benschop at 607-431-4507 or email at benschopr@hartwick.edu for more information.
