Town of Oneonta board to meet
The Oneonta Town Board will meet in a Zoom room at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y7ad3hrg to access the meeting.
The meeting identification number is 994 6319 4985. The password is 642759.
ONEONTA - Richard G. Powell, 83, passed away at home on April 22, 2020. A public service at Oneonta United Methodist Church will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home in Oneonta. To sign the online guestbook, visit at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.
