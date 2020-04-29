Teen Scene set on 'Eating Fresh'
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will present its next Virtual Teen Scene in a Zoom room from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 4. The theme will be "Eating Fresh" and the focus will be on healthy meals and snacks that can be made at home.
A list of needed ingredients for a collection of recipes to be shared will be sent to all registered participants on Friday, May 1.
The event is open to all school-aged youths. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate in this particular event as well, although it is not required. Any other interested family members of any age may also participate.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/y8tfkkkd.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
