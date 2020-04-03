Virtual Teen Scene set for Monday
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network will have its first ever virtual Teen Scene from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 6, using Zoom, a video conferencing app.
According to a media release, the topic will be healthy coping skills. A discussion on how to make stress balls using household items will be included.
All school-aged youths are eligible to participated.
The required registration may be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/tulvnny.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information and to register online.
Once registration has been completed, a link will be emailed to participants.
Three blood drives scheduled in April
DOWNTOWN — The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Blood drives will also be held in Oneonta from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street and from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Call 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Legal Aid suspends walk-in visitations
DOWNTOWN — Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York has suspended all walk-in visits to its offices which include one in Oneonta and another in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, phone lines will remain open. Clients may call 877-777-6152 for legal service and advice.
The Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York, a nonprofit law office, provides free civil legal information, advice and representation to people who cannot afford a lawyer.
Thirteen counties are served by the organization including Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
Visit lasmny.org for more information.
