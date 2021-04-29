Star Wars art event planned for the 4th
ONEONTA — A combined virtual Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event will be hosted by Family Resource Network from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
According to a media release, in keeping with Star Wars Day, guests Jeffrey and Eli will lead the group in the creation of a Star Wars directed art piece designed to creatively cope with stress.
Participants will need their own supplies, including a pencil or pen and sketch paper to learn how to sketch the character Grogu. Star Wars trivia will also featured throughout the program.
Teen Scene will continue to host events throughout the month related to mental health and coping skills. Registered youths may attend the weekly events and participate in discussions and activities that can count toward their participation in FRN’s Coping Skills Challenge for that day. However, anyone can participate in May Teen Scene events even if they are not registered for the Coping Skills Challenge. More information on the challenge is available at https://tinyurl.com/bh6wuxyx.
The required registration for the “May the 4th Be With You” event may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/syubpfe5.
Call Brooke at 607-287-3264 for more information.
