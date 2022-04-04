Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs. The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yckmma4x.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3bdjsanc.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Events planned with artist-in-residence
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Two upcoming events for the campus community and interested public will feature Emily L.R. Adams, artist-in-residence at Hartwick College working with Katharine Kreisher’s Round House Press course. Kreisher is a professor of art at the local college.
Adams will lecture about her printmaking and installation art at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in Room 138 of the Anderson Center for the Arts.
A print-signing ceremony and reception is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the Hallway Gallery outside Anderson 229 where Adam’s recent prints will be displayed.
According to a media release, for each Round House Press project, an artist-in-residence is invited to work with the professor in the studio alongside students who act as print assistants. The project is sponsored by a grant from the Foreman Institute for the Creative and Performing Arts.
Adams teaches interdisciplinary printmaking and drawing at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington and St. Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington. She earned her Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Her work as an installation artist and multi-media printmaker is described as being focused on political concerns, particularly those that explore traditions that negatively impact social mobilities for women.
Contact Kreisher at kreisherk@hartwick.edu or 607-638-9461 for more information.
Local PEO chapter schedules meeting
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the First Presbyterian Church at 296 Main St. in Oneonta.
An introduction to tai chi will be presented.
Call Cindy at 607-267-0539 for more information.
Vendors to sell items for Easter
CHESTNUT STREET — Easter vendors will be at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Customers will find a variety of Easter items including crafts, jewelry, homemade pastries and other baked goods.
