Weekly meetings begin for families
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta has begun a series of weekly support group meetings for families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, the hourlong meetings will provide an opportunity for families to form connections, lend and receive support and learn from one another during the challenges and isolation caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The first meetings were held April 1 and 2.
Families may participate online using the video conferencing app Zoom or by phone. Two groups will meet each week, one in the morning and one in the evening.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 7. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ufpbuey.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/vqso6du.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
