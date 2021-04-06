Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/59c2pkjs.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/t7es6b47.
According to a media release, at these meetings families can learn from one another and form connections through shared experiences.
