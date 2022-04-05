Club to sponsor fish fry on Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A fish fry will be held for the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 dinner will include fries, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Vendors to sell items for Easter
CHESTNUT STREET — Easter vendors will be at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Customers will find a variety of Easter gift items including crafts, jewelry, homemade pastries and other baked goods.
Square dance to be held at Elm Park
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will sponsor a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Dirt Road Express will provide music for an evening of round and square dancing.
The dance is for those 18 and older.
