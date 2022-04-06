Bigger Dreams to hold auditions
DOWNTOWN — Open auditions will be held by Bigger Dreams Productions for its Shakespeare in the Park staging of “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Individuals 15 and older are welcome audition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta at 7 p.m. Friday or Saturday, April 8 and 9, or 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10.
Performances are scheduled for July 29, 30, and 31, and Aug. 5, 6, and 7.
Visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions for more information.
Club for gardeners to meet Monday
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
The program “All About Microgreens” will be presented by Rachael Shaughnessy from Green Earth Market. Participants will hear how to grow microgreens, described as colorful, aromatic, edible vegetables and herbs, and how best to use them in cooking.
All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Email Wendy Miller-Willis at millerwillis3@gmail.com for more information.
