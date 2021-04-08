Club schedules Friday dinner
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout chicken parmesan dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 pm. Friday, April 9, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The $12 per person meal will include spaghetti, tossed salad and dessert.
Reservations may be made or orders placed by calling 607-432-0494.
Podcast to feature hypnotist
ONEONTA — From Heartache to Healing and Hope at 9 a.m. Monday, April 12, will feature Georgina Cannon, a board certified master consulting hypnotist from Toronto, Canada.
According to a media release, the podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell. The archived experiences shared by podcast guests are intended to shed light and offer hope during what has come to be described as a challenging and unprecedented time for many people because of the ongoing global pandemic.
Cannon is also described in the release as a change catalyst, corporate speaker, international facilitator and author who uncovers the powers of the subconscious mind-body connection working through relationship and life issues.
The podcast is available in several formats. Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Also, anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
