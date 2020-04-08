Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 40F. W winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 40F. W winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.