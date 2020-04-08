Farmers’ Market operating outdoors
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Farmers’ Market has moved to its outdoor location in Muller Plaza on Main Street in Oneonta. It is open from 9 a.m. until noon every Saturday.
Shoppers are advised to pre-order from vendors to expedite their visit. A vendor list is available at www.oneontafarmersmarket.org. Curbside pickup is also available.
Group meetings placed on hiatus
EAST END — Meetings of the Susquehanna Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group are canceled for April and May because of ongoing restrictions caused by the Coronavirus crisis, according to a media release received from group facilitator Jane Johngren. A decision on the June meeting, scheduled for June 13, will be made closer to that date.
Individuals affected by the digestive diseases who have questions or concerns are welcome to call Johngren at 607-293-6124 at any time.
The group is officially sanctioned by the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. More information is available at crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Curbside collection periods scheduled
ONEONTA — City property owners are reminded that the curbside collection of brush and yard waste by city crews will begin next week in wards one through four and the following week in wards five through eight. According to a media release, brush and yard waste may be put out as early as the weekend before the scheduled collection. To put it out any sooner could result in code violation(s) as brush and yard waste may not be left out in the median between collection dates.
Yard waste must not exceed 50 pounds per bag and may consist only of leaves, twigs, evergreen clippings, roots, stumps and plants. Bags should not be overfilled and should be able to be closed. Any generic biodegradable yard waste bag may be used.
Yard waste should not contain rocks, dirt, lumber, firewood, household trash or foreign objects.
Plastic bags will not be collected.
The brush and waste drop off site on Silas Lane is available to city residents from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneontany.us for more information.
