Meetings designed to share support
ONEONTA — A support group meeting for families hosted by Family Resource Network will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/rsbfxuk6.
A meeting will also be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2th59u78.
GOHS schedules more walking tours
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will host its next Summer Walking Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Walkers will meet at the History Center at 183 Main St. at 7 p.m., where they will be joined by City Code Enforcement Officer Steve Yerly and previous GOHS Executive Director Bob Brzozowski who will lead the downtown tour.
According to a media release, the tour will focus on the role of history and historic preservation in Oneonta’s economic development and revitalization. Yerly and Brzozowski will point out buildings and areas that have benefited from historic preservation as well as those that could benefit in the future. They will also cover recent local initiatives that support historic preservation.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, Oneonta native and former mayor John Nader will lead a tour of Oneonta’s Sixth Ward neighborhood.
Nader will explore the influx of Italian, Eastern European and Lebanese immigrants in tandem with the growing presence of the D&H Railroad, reflections on the lives of immigrant families and the creation of the Sixth Ward social institutions they created.
Stops will include West Broadway, the site of the former River Street School, D&H Railway area, the Booster Club grounds, Foti’s Bakery, and the Sixth Ward Athletic Club.
Participants will meet in the parking lot at the Boys and Girls Club on River Street at 3 p.m.
Both tours are by donation. Reservations are not required.
Call 607-432-0960 or visit GOHS’ Facebook page or website at www.oneontahistory.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.