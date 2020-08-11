Support sessions announced by FRN
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, twice weekly support group sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y3z3se59.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yxreum7c.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Pampered Chef sales to benefit charity
ONEONTA — The local Louis and Jennette Arcuri Foundation will benefit from a virtual event through Wednesday, Aug. 12.
According to a media release, focused on faith, family and children, the charitable organization was founded in 2012 to keep the couple’s legacy of giving alive.
The late couple’s daughter, Cheryl Arcuri Oakley, an independent Pampered Chef consultant, is hosting the event at this time because organizations are being challenged with increasing needs and decreased funds. She may be contacted at 321-594-1940 or email oak4cher@gmail.com for an invitation to her event. Interested shoppers may also visit https://tinyurl.com/yyxpqzgq to place orders.
Purchases may also be made after the party at pamperedchef.com/pws/goakley.
Orders will be mailed directly to shoppers.
