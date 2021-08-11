Mini golf outing planned by FRN
Family Resource Network will sponsor a mini golf outing at Oneonta Sports Park at 132 County Highway 47 in Oneonta from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
A light lunch and beverages will be provided.
The Dragon Date event is for individuals with Office of People with Developmental Disabilities eligibility who live in the family home in the counties of Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, Tioga or Tompkins. Parents or caregivers must attend and siblings are encouraged to join as well.
The required registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/cmvhj4uv or may be completed by phoning Will Drew at 607-353-2551.
Call 607-287-6358 for more information.
Society to sponsor trip to art museums
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will sponsor a bus trip to explore “Art in the Berkshires,” on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Participants will travel to the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts. The Clark Institute, established by Sterling and Francine Clark, members of the Cooperstown Clark family, is reported to be one of the most respected art museums in the world.
A second stop will be made at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. The museum is noted for its galleries and collection of indoor and outdoor performing art venues.
The price of the trip is $98 per person. For the health and safety of attendees, all participants must be fully vaccinated.
Call Bill or Marge Pietraface at 607-432-1385 for more information.
Divining program to be presented
SIXTH WARD — A program on divining will be presented by Susan Murray-Miller at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, weather permitting, on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
Divining or dowsing, is defined as the practice of searching for underground water or minerals using a rod or stick. According to a media release, the hands-on class will cover what divining is, who and how one acquires the ability to do it, how it is used in today’s society and will include time for answers and questions.
The program, part of the Summer Sunday Series sponsored by Swart-Wilcox, is free and open to the public. Parking is available on the the street, in Riverside parking lot or on the lawn. The site is handicapped-accessible. Attendees may bring folding lawn chairs or sit on the lawn. The program will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather.
