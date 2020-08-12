Equine activities to be presented
WEST ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network Lunch and Learn Series set for Friday, Aug. 14, will focus on Athelas Therapeutic Riding of Otego.
The program will be presented from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in a Zoom room.
According to a media release, Gail Feuer, a longtime volunteer at the facility, will talk about the equine-assisted activities she offers to individuals with physical, mental and emotional challenges in a caring, relaxed atmosphere.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/yykjvukn.
Call Terry DiLuzio at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
Club to offer public Italian dinner fare
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat in or takeout dinner featuring chicken parmesan will be served to the public from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $12 per person meal will include spaghetti, tossed salad and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Novelist’s writings in city to be recalled
SIXTH WARD — The Summer Sunday Series presentation on Sunday, Aug. 16, will tie together River Street by Bob Brzozowski, S.S. Van Dine by Libby Cudmore and Philo Vance by the Rev. Kenneth Hunter
The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Van Dine was the pseudonym used by American art critic Willard Huntington Wright when he wrote detective novels in Oneonta. Vance is a fictional character featured in 12 crime novels written by Van Dine.
Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The handicapped-accessible grounds will be open from 1 to 3 p.m.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
Support sessions announced by FRN
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18. Registration is available at.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Registration is available at .
Call Family Resource Network at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
