Spaghetti dinner to be hosted by FRN
Family Resource Network will host a Virtual Dinner Party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, on Zoom.
According to a media release, the Dragon Dates social skills group will lead participants in the making of homemade tomato sauce and pasta. As the sauce summers, several rounds of Would You Rather and trivia will be played.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yyykgeee. An email will follow with the link to the event and a list of recommended supplies and ingredients.
