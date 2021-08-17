Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/nxk25kaf.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/4sc6ntzh.
Baked ziti dinner to be held Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in or takeout dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include baked ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, dinner rolls and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Social organization books dance band
DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at St. James’ Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oneonta.
Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing.
All those 18 and older may attend.
City to administer police officer exam
CITY HALL — The filing deadline for the Civil Service exam for police officer scheduled for Sept. 18, is Friday, Aug. 27.
Candidates who are successful on the written examination and satisfy other pre-employment requirements will be considered for department vacancies.
Visit www.oneonta.ny.us/personnel or call 607-432-0670 for more information.
