Book signing set for debut novel
DOWNTOWN —Author David Bachner will sign copies of his debut novel, Kirinski’s Life & Times, at the Green Toad Book Store at 198 Main St. in Oneonta, from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21.
According to a media release, the novel tells the story of fraternal twins Nathan and Arnold Kirinski, who are non-identical in almost every way.
Set across America, the Middle East and Asia, the novel is described as a composite of memoir, mystery, psychological exploration and philosophical reflection that recounts the separate lives of the brothers, their relationship, and, ultimately, their interwoven quests for meaning and fulfillment.
Bachner, who resides in Oneonta and in Washington, D.C., has published fiction, poetry and scholarship while pursuing a career in international education and intergroup relations. He has taught at American University, the Stanford Institute for Intercultural Communication, Portland Institute for Intercultural Communication, Sookmyung University in Seoul, Korea, and Hartwick College in Oneonta, where he served as dean of Global Studies and acting vice president for academic affairs.
Program focus to be on war campaign
SIXTH WARD — The Sullivan-Clinton Campaign will be revisited by local historian and archaeologist Buzz Hesse at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Hesse will share his knowledge of the expanded systematic military campaign ordered by George Washington, along with the Fort Stanwix Treaty and what those events meant to the area and Colonial expansion during the late 18th Century. Gen. Henry Clinton’s troops camped along the Susquehanna River and artifacts from those encampments have been found from Neahwa Park to the Swart-Wilcox property.
The program, part of the Summer Sunday Series sponsored by Swart-Wilcox, is free and open to the public.
Parking is available on the the street, in Riverside parking lot or on the lawn.
The site is handicapped-accessible. Attendees may bring folding lawn chairs or sit on the lawn.
The program will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather.
Theater to benefit from golf tourney
WEST ONEONTA — A golf tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19, to benefit the Friends of the Oneonta Theatre in the nonprofit organization’s efforts to reopen the historic theater as a performance venue.
The tournament will begin at 1 p.m. at Oneonta Country Club with 18 holes of golf. There will be a shotgun start, putting contest, chipping contest, prizes for closest pin and closest line, and mulligans for purchase.
The afternoon will also feature a 50/50 raffle, silent auction items, cash bar and barbecue at the 19th hole.
Sponsorship levels range from $100 for each hole sponsor to $2,000 for lead sponsors.
The $75 fee for each player includes the barbecue.
Golfers who do not have a foursome are welcome to participate.
Contact event organizer Elaine Bresee at 607-434-1930 for more information.
