City club to sponsor spaghetti fundraiser
SIXTH WARD — The Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta will host a “Keep the Doors Open” spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
The dinner will be by delivery, takeout or curbside pickup only.
Dinners with salad and bread will be $10 each. Hot meatball subs will also be available for $8 each.
Call 607-436-9136 Wednesday, Aug. 19 or Thursday, Aug. 20, for more information and to place orders.
Video game tourney on tap for Saturday
DOWNTOWN — The Leatherstocking Education on Alcoholism/Addictions Foundation and First Night Oneonta will host a regional online Super Smash Bros. video game tournament Saturday, Aug. 22, in conjunction with Serenity Hobbies, Club Odyssey, Oneonta Teen Center and prevention agencies in six other New York counties. The event is free to enter, features more than $2,000 in cash prizes and has brackets and start times for junior and senior gamers.
According to a media release, when engaged in entertaining substance misuse prevention activities, organizers state that players feel connected to a community, supported by family and friends and encouraged in their skill development. The groups involved are part of a coalition to help build a strong, resilient community free from the problems associated with addictions. The tournament follows the coalition’s mission to support healthy alternative activities for youth and the skill and focus that it takes to succeed in competitive gaming.
The tournament is open to residents of the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego, as well as Broome, Tioga, Chemung and St. Lawrence.
Visit www.coinoplegends.com for more information and to register.
Hartwick College to be discussed
SIXTH WARD — The Summer Sunday Series program on Sunday, Aug. 23, will feature Hartwick College Archivist Shelley Wallace who will present “Hartwick College: A Greater Hartwick, A Greater Oneonta.”
The program will begin at 1:15 p.m. on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Wallace will review the collaboration between the Oneonta community and Hartwick College from 1927 through present day. She will also talk about World War II efforts in the 40s and the development in the 50s of the Hartwick College Citizens Board.
Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The handicapped-accessible grounds will be open from 1 to 3 p.m.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
Clothing Guild setto have annual drive
The Oneonta Clothing Guild has scheduled its annual fund drive for September.
According to a media release, volunteers will seek donations from community members and organizations to be used for the purchase of new footwear, clothing and winter outerwear for needy children in the Oneonta City School District. The Family Service Association will gather the necessary requests from its clients and distribute the items.
The Oneonta Clothing Guild is a nonprofit group. Children in grades prekindergarten through fifth grade are eligible for the program.
Those who wish to donate and are not contacted by a volunteer, may call 607-432-8417 for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.