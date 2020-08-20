College to be discussed
SIXTH WARD — The Summer Sunday Series program on Sunday, Aug. 23, will feature Hartwick College Archivist Shelley Wallace who will present “Hartwick College: A Greater Hartwick, A Greater Oneonta.”
The program will begin at 1:15 p.m. on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Wallace will review the collaboration between the Oneonta community and Hartwick College from 1927 forward. She will also talk about the World War II efforts during the ’40s and the development of the Hartwick College Citizens Board in the ’50s.
Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The grounds will be open from 1 to 3 p.m.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
Guild to begin fund drive
The Oneonta Clothing Guild has scheduled its annual fund drive for September.
According to a media release, volunteers will seek donations from community members and organizations to be used for the purchase of new footwear, clothing and winter outerwear for needy children in the Oneonta City School District. The Family Service Association will gather the necessary requests from its clients and distribute the items.
The Oneonta Clothing Guild is a nonprofit group. Children in grades prekindergarten through fifth grade are eligible for the program.
Those who wish to donate and are not contacted by a volunteer, may call 607-432-8417 for information.
Teen Scene to host barbecue
Family Resource Network’s next Teen Scene will be a Virtual Barbecue from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, Aug. 24, on Zoom.
A collection of recipes featuring foods typically served at summer barbecues, including homemade ice pops, will be shared.
The program is for all school-age youths, their parents, caregivers and any other interested family members.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y57t37k9. An email will follow with the link to the event and list of recipes that will be shared.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
