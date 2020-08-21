Drive-in movies coming to Oneonta
DOWNTOWN — Free drive-in movies will be shown on Saturday nights from Aug. 22 to Sept. 12, in the parking lot of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to information provided on Foothills’ Facebook page, gates will open at 8 p.m. and movies will start at dusk. “Mary Poppins” is scheduled for Aug. 22. “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” will follow on Aug. 29; then “Labyrinth” on Sept. 5 and “Jurassic Park” on Sept. 12. Titles are subject to change.
While there are a limited number of parking places available, socially distanced lawn seating is available for 50 people. Masks will be mandatory.
The movies are part of Oneonta’s Survive Then Thrive movement and coincide with the weekly decade-themed Main Street shopping and dining promotion. This Saturday’s decade is the 60s.
Donations to Club Odyssey and the Oneonta Teen Center will be accepted.
Call 607-353-7143 or visit www.facebook.com/foothillsoneonta/ for more information.
