Blood drive to be held at city church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held at Main Street Baptist Church at the corner of Main and Maple streets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Podcast to feature Peter Gerstenzang
ONEONTA — The next episode of the pandemic-themed podcast, From Heartache to Healing and Hope, will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
The featured guest will be Peter Gerstenzang of Albany, one of four lawyers in the state who is board certified as a specialist in DWI Defense Law by the National College for DUI defense. He also served as Dean of the National College for DUI defense. His talk will be about law in general and what practicing law has been like during the pandemic.
The podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell and each one is archived.
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
