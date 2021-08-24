Band to play after dinner at Legion
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in or takeout barbecued chicken dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $12 meal will include a half chicken, pasta salad, baked beans and dessert.
The band Off the Record will also play from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday for a $5 cover charge.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/22urh4um.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/baab7z.
