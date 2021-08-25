Auditions set for Sunday for May play
DOWNTOWN — Bigger Dreams Productions will have open auditions for “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, in the production center at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta. The play is scheduled to open next May.
Actresses from 12 to 50 and actors from 16 to 60 are needed.
No preparation is necessary. Sides will be provided.
Video auditions will be accepted through Saturday, Aug. 28.
Email brooketallman13@gmail.com for information on submitting a video audition.
Series to close with talk by local author
SIXTH WARD — Local author Chuck D’Imperio will present the final program in the free Summer Sunday Series hosted by Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
D’Imperio will share stories about his series of Upstate New York books including his discoveries of overlooked destinations, historic homes, museums, monuments, notable resting places and food favorites. Books will be available to purchase on Sunday. Free drawings will also be held for several of Diamperio’s titles.
The program will be presented under a tent and will be held rain or shine.
Registration opens for Alzheimer’s Walk
NEAHWA PARK — The Alzheimer’s Association’s Northeastern New York chapter will host its 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park. Check in at 1 p.m. will be followed by an opening ceremony at 2 p.m.
According to a media release, Walk Day participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent not only the human connection to Alzheimer’s but personal reasons to end the disease as well.
Each flower has a color and each color has a meaning: orange to represent support for the cause; purple to symbolize a loved one lost to the disease; yellow to denote a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia; blue to indicate someone living with it.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is reportedly the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The fundraising goal for this year’s Oneonta walk is $33,250.
As further stated in the release, plans are moving forward to host the Oneonta walk in person. Safety protocols, including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations, will be implemented. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
Visit alz.org/walk for more information and to register as an individual walker or team captain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.