Support sessions announced by FRN
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may have been caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yx92cenk.
Call Family Resource Network at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Club to sponsor chicken barbecue
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat in or takeout chicken barbecue will be held for the public from noon until 6 p.m. or until sold out Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. In addition to barbecued chicken, the $12 meal will include macaroni salad, baked beans and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Series to end with photo studio talk
SIXTH WARD — The final Summer Sunday Series program on Sunday, Aug. 30, will feature “Oneonta Studio Photographers” and will be presented by Wayne Wright, librarian at the Greater Oneonta Historical Society who curated the 2018 GOHS exhibit “Oneonta Photographers from 1850 to 1930.”
The program will begin at 1:15 p.m. on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, at one time Oneonta had studio photographers taking everything from daguerreotypes and studio cards to stereoscopic or 3D images. Wright will provide a history of those early photographers and the images they produced. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own images to share.
Attendees should also wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The grounds will be open from 1 to 3 p.m.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
Backpack giveaway to be held Sunday
SOUTHSIDE — A School Rocks Backpack Giveaway will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Cellular Connection at 762 State Route 23 in Oneonta. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
According to a media release, TCC stores nationwide will donate up to 180 backpacks. TCC is described as a Verizon authorized wireless retailer. In an effort to limit the number of individuals at the event, schoolchildren are not required to be present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.