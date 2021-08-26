Alzheimer’s Walk registration opens
NEAHWA PARK — The Alzheimer’s Association’s Northeastern New York chapter will host its 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
Check in at 1 p.m. will be followed by an opening ceremony at 2 p.m. and the walk will begin after that.
According to a media release, Walk Day participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.
The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent not only the human connection to Alzheimer’s but personal reasons to end the disease as well.
Each flower has a color and each color has a meaning: orange to represent support for the cause; purple to symbolize a loved one lost to the disease; yellow to denote a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia; and blue to indicate someone living with it.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is reportedly the world’s largest event designed to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The fundraising goal for this year’s Oneonta walk is $33,250.
As further stated in the release, plans are moving forward to host the Oneonta walk in person.
Protocols for safety, including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations, will be implemented.
Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
Visit alz.org/walk for more information and to register as an individual walker or team captain.
