Trivia competitionto be held Saturday
CHESTNUT STREET — Huntington Memorial Library will join downtown businesses and artisans on Saturday, Aug. 29, for Walking Trivia.
According to a media release, a series of trivia questions will be posted in windows along Main Street. Those who answer all questions correctly will be entered in a raffle for a gift basket.
Entry forms may be left with participating businesses or at the library no later than Monday, Aug. 31.
College schedules virtual conversation
SUNY ONEONTA — Scientist, inventor and television personality Bill Nye will join Angela Migue, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry in a virtual talk at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
According to a media release, Nye is described as an engineer, comedian, author and inventor who blends humor, intellectual curiosity and devotion to solving some of the world’s most complex challenges through science. Also known for his Emmy-winning run as “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” he is credited with helping to inspire audiences of all ages to engage with and improve the world.
The talk is part of SUNY Oneonta’s eMpowerment Monday Series.
The access link to the presentation and more information will be available at connect.oneonta.edu/event/6183028 and on the CORQ app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.