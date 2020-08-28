Welcoming events underway at college
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Hartwick College’s annual welcome week is underway in a modified format to ensure everyone’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media release. It will continue until Sept. 1. Nearly 445 first-year and transfer students make-up the incoming class.
New students began the check-in process Wednesday, Aug. 26. They attended activities and events, all designed to acclimate them to the college environment. Returning students began moving in Saturday, Aug. 22.
An opening convocation set for Friday, Aug. 28, will mark the beginning of the new academic experience. This year’s edition will be virtual. Pre-recorded presentations and remarks by President Margaret L. Drugovich, faculty and staff will be presented at 7 p.m. online at hartwick.edu.
Social highlights of “Wick Week” include “5 Tents/1 Event” where representatives of a variety of Hartwick offices and student groups began introducing themselves Wednesday to students under five tents along the main walkway. The movie “Jumanji: The Next Level” will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday, on Frisbee Field. Diversity sessions will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, on Zoom. Two alumni will lead discussions on topics including diversity, equality and privilege; Big Prize Bingo will be held at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, on Frisbee Field and an MTV Music Video Awards Viewing Party will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday, in Stack Lounge, Dewar Hall.
Visit hartwick.edu for more information.
Drive-thru pantry set for Monday
EAST STREET — Food will be distributed during a drive-thru pantry from 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 until it is gone, at Oneonta High School at 130 East St. in Oneonta.
Sponsored by United Way and the Regional Food Bank, all Oneonta City School District families are eligible to participate. Recipents are asked not to arrive before 9:45 a.m.
