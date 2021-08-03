Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yadwv74f.
The next meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/zwfd5pxn.
Local PEO group to meet Thursday
DOWNTOWN — A meeting of the Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta
There will be a presentation on the STAR scholarship program.
Call Adrienne at 607-547-7115 for more information.
Steak dinner on tap for Friday at club
CHESTNUT STREET — A steak dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The meal will include a salad, potato, vegetable, roll and dessert.
Reservations and the $23 payment are due in advance.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Sunday night dances to resume at church
DOWNTOWN — Having been on hiatus since May of 2020, the Tri-County Dance and Social Club will sponsor a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Phoenix will play music for round and square dancing. Anyone 18 and older may attend.
Bingo set to return to Elks Lodge 1312
CHESTNUT STREET — Monday Night Bingo will return to Elks Lodge 1312 at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta starting Monday, Aug. 9. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and bingo will start at 7:15 p.m.
Players who aren’t fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Call 607-432-1312 for more information.
Talk on Ice Age to be presented
SIXTH WARD — The Ice Age will be discussed at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, weather permitting, on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Robert and Johanna Titus, retired geology and biology professors focused on Catskills geological history, will describe the ice age history of Swart-Wilcox House and its surroundings.
The program, part of the Summer Sunday Series sponsored by Swart-Wilcox, is free and open to the public. Parking is available on the the street, in Riverside parking lot or on the lawn. The site is handicapped-accessible. Attendees may bring folding lawn chairs or sit on the lawn. The program will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather.
