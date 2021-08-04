Tickets redeemable for free ice cream
SIXTH WARD — Sing a Song of Broadway & Co. reports that there are about 80 tickets left at Golden Guernsey for one free kid-size ice cream cone or dish of any flavor.
Last month, the musical theater company established by the Langdon family partnered with Golden Guernsey at 15 Main St. in Oneonta in a Welcome Back program for children 10 and younger.
Tickets from past Song of Broadway performances are being used for the summer give-away.Eligible youngsters are encouraged to go to Golden Guernsey for their free ice cream treat.
Podcast to feature Oneonta hypnotist
ONEONTA — The next episode of the pandemic-themed podcast, From Heartache to Healing and Hope, will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9.
Featured guest will be Oneonta board certified hypnotist Cheryl DeDecker, who, according to a media release, helps everyday people conquer stress related to such issues as health, career, unhealthy habits and relationships. She promotes using the power of one’s mind to release fears, improve sleep and reprogram unhelpful habits, cope with change and accomplish dreams.
DeDecker has a master’s degree in counseling psychology and is a Tai Chi easy practice leader. She has a website at cherylscompass.com.
The podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell and each one is archived.
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
